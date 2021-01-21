Joshua Schoenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Schoenberger, MSPA
Joshua Schoenberger, MSPA is a Physician Assistant in Torrance, CA.
Joshua Schoenberger works at
Sports and Spine Orthopaedics23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8700Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Saw Josh at his Garden Grove location, was diagnosed by Josh, Dr. Borden and Josh did my surgery, and Josh followed me up after my surgery. Let me tell you, I’ve never met a more compassionate and caring Individual in healthcare, he ended up giving me 3 shots of suparts in my knee, THEY DIDNT HURT AT ALL! He is the best! I highly recommend Josh and Dr. Borden for all your Orthopedic needs!
Joshua Schoenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
