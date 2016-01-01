Joshua Reed, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Reed, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joshua Reed, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kingman Healthcare Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.
Joshua Reed works at
Locations
Advanced Practice Professionals, LLC550 S Oliver Ave # A, Wichita, KS 67218 Directions (316) 462-3505Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Joshua Reed, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1295149086
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Walden University
