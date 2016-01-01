See All Nurse Practitioners in Wichita, KS
Joshua Reed, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joshua Reed, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kingman Healthcare Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.

Joshua Reed works at Advanced Practice Professionals, LLC in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Practice Professionals, LLC
    550 S Oliver Ave # A, Wichita, KS 67218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 462-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kingman Healthcare Center
  • Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Congestive Heart Failure
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy of Affected Tissue
Congestive Heart Failure

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Joshua Reed, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • 1295149086
    Education & Certifications

    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • Walden University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Reed, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Reed works at Advanced Practice Professionals, LLC in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Joshua Reed’s profile.

    Joshua Reed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

