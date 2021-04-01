Joshua Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Palmer, PMHNP
Overview
Joshua Palmer, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Joshua Palmer works at
Locations
PK Mullick MD & Associates PC4608 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer is a new nurse practitioner that works at my psychiatrists office. He is extremely thorough, compassionate, down to earth, and will actually listen to you and give you great feedback. He does his best to make sure we (the patients) are feeling ok, and he is willing to work with you and actually talk to you and listen to you (unlike some doctors that just want to give you meds and send you on your way). My insurance company denied a medication that was working for me and Dr. Palmer fought tooth and nail for me. Finally after several months and a few other medication trials the insurance company finally approved that medication that helped me. He's possibly the best doctor I have ever had!
About Joshua Palmer, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962020834
Joshua Palmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
