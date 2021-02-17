See All Physicians Assistants in Portland, OR
Joshua Nicholson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Joshua Nicholson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. 

Joshua Nicholson works at Champaign Dental Group in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology East at Gateway
    1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 (503) 963-2707
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 17, 2021
    Josh is very personable, he listens, he doesn't rush you. He seems sincerely concerned.
    Tammy D brown — Feb 17, 2021
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720553522
    Undergraduate School
    • University of British Columbia
