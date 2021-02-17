Joshua Nicholson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Nicholson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joshua Nicholson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR.
Joshua Nicholson works at
Locations
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Josh is very personable, he listens, he doesn't rush you. He seems sincerely concerned.
About Joshua Nicholson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720553522
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Nicholson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Joshua Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Nicholson.
