Joshua Moyer, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Moyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Moyer, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joshua Moyer, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8515 Edna Ave Ste 240, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 330-3490
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joshua Moyer?
Most thorough new patient appointment ever! Mr. Moyer spent almost an hour with my mother. He examined her and took detailed notes really taking the time to understand her needs. Hands down I would recommend him to anyone looking to be heard and respected. So pleased to have found such a gem. Oh and there was no wait. He was on time!
About Joshua Moyer, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376795849
Frequently Asked Questions
Joshua Moyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Moyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Moyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Joshua Moyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Moyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Moyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Moyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.