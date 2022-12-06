Joshua Lumsden is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Lumsden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Lumsden
Joshua Lumsden is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Joshua is a fantastic medical provider. He listens intently, cares about his patients, and works with them to come up with solutions to manage their health issue. He is very down to earth and compassionate. I struggle with going to doctors, but I feel very comfortable with him and appreciate his excellent advise and recommendations. Thank you!
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1881062461
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
