Dr. Joshua Lewis, OD
Dr. Joshua Lewis, OD is an Optometrist in Show Low, AZ.
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 223-9330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeside2963 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ 85929 Directions (928) 223-9322
Staff is well trained & very helpful My exam was comprehensive & my questions were answered I would recommend Dr Lewis.
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- WESTERN NEW MEXICO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
