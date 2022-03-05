See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Joshua Lazarus, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Joshua Lazarus, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Joshua Lazarus works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Agnes Urgent Care Main Campus
    1245 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-0111
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    University Orthopaedic Associates (Clovis Location)
    729 N Medical Center Dr W Ste 111, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 320-0531

Hospital Affiliations
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Elbow Pain
Hip Dislocation
Hip Flexor Strain
Elbow Pain
Hip Dislocation
Hip Flexor Strain

Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 05, 2022
    Dr Lazarus is a Solid Professional who walked me thru the process of my impending hip surgery. He was very thorough in answering All my questions and concerns about the procedure itself, the materials that would be used for the replacement parts, and any possible complications that might arise due to my elevated BMI. I found it very easy to Trust Dr Lazarus and put faith in His and Dr Knedel's abilities. The operation went thru without a hitch and I was walking, pain free within a few hrs post recovery room. The care and kindness given by Dr's Knedel and Lazarus was matched by their surgery Team and Post Surgery Hospital Staff; and the Whole experience left me feeling Truly Blessed that These Folks were the ones who took care of me. I would Highly recommend that if You need to have hip surgery done, that you seriously consider having Dr Lazarus and Dr Knedel be your Surgeons. You couldnt ask for a better Team.
    Ernest Villegas — Mar 05, 2022
    About Joshua Lazarus, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740613041
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
