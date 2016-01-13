See All Neurologists in Westport, CT
Joshua Lander

Neurology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joshua Lander is a Neurology Specialist in Westport, CT. 

Joshua Lander works at Lander Sport & Health Sciences LLC in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lander Sport & Health Sciences LLC
    125 KINGS HWY N, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 226-2366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain Management
Pain Management
Physical Therapy
Chronic Pain Management
Pain Management
Physical Therapy

Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2016
    Dr. Josh Lander is a phenomenal specialist. His approach to Parkinson's is cutting edge - Josh's integrative and customized exercises and therapies create a uniquely effective treatment program. Josh and his team cultivate a super-friendly and positive environment. My Dad is not treated like someone with a disease - he is treated like a champion! We consider ourselves truly fortunate to be working with Dr. Lander.
    C. Welsh in Weston, CT — Jan 13, 2016
    Photo: Joshua Lander
    About Joshua Lander

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144318288
