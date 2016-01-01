Dr. Joshua Heimerl, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimerl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Heimerl, DC
Overview
Dr. Joshua Heimerl, DC is a Chiropractor in Manitowoc, WI.
Dr. Heimerl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Family Chiropractic1632 N 18th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 657-0829
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heimerl?
About Dr. Joshua Heimerl, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417973520
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heimerl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heimerl accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heimerl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heimerl works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heimerl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimerl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heimerl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heimerl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.