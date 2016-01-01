Dr. Joshua Fine, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Joshua Fine, DC is a Chiropractor in Medford, OR.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
Custom Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic LLC1910 E Barnett Rd Ste 103, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 245-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Joshua Fine, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1386947216
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine speaks Spanish.
Dr. Fine has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.