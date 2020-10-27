Dr. Joshua Eudowe, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eudowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Eudowe, PSY.D
Dr. Joshua Eudowe, PSY.D is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.
Integrative Behavioral Health, LLC, 246 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880
My son struggles with severe depression and debilitating anxiety that occurred shortly after a horrid divorce between my ex and me. We agreed to work with Dr. Eudowe after being referred to him by our pediatrician and my ex's attorney. The fact that Dr. Eudowe could handle such a hostile situation between us is a testament to his capability and calming demeanor. He has been an absolute blessing. He connected almost instantly with my son (who has had trouble connecting in the past) and they've developed a great relationship. Dr. Eudowe brought in an excellent psychiatrist for medication and has worked closely with our attorneys to determine what's best for my son. I would highly recommend Dr. Eudowe.
Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
Child Guidance Of Southern Connecticut
Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
New York University
Dr. Eudowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eudowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eudowe works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Eudowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eudowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eudowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.