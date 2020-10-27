See All Psychologists in Westport, CT
Dr. Joshua Eudowe, PSY.D

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joshua Eudowe, PSY.D is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Eudowe works at Integrative Behavioral Health, LLC in Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Behavioral Health, LLC
    246 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 (203) 571-9447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Behavior Management
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 27, 2020
My son struggles with severe depression and debilitating anxiety that occurred shortly after a horrid divorce between my ex and me. We agreed to work with Dr. Eudowe after being referred to him by our pediatrician and my ex’s attorney. The fact that Dr. Eudowe could handle such a hostile situation between us is a testament to his capability and calming demeanor. He has been an absolute blessing. He connected almost instantly with my son (who has had trouble connecting in the past) and they’ve developed a great relationship. Dr. Eudowe brought in an excellent psychiatrist for medication and has worked closely with our attorneys to determine what’s best for my son. I would highly recommend Dr. Eudowe.
Oct 27, 2020
About Dr. Joshua Eudowe, PSY.D

  • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
  • English
  • 1588032262
Education & Certifications

  • Child Guidance Of Southern Connecticut
  • Illinois School Of Professional Psychology
  • New York University
