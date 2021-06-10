Joshua Embry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Embry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joshua Embry, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Joshua Embry, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Cedar Park, TX.
Joshua Embry works at
U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-5860
U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-5860
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Sorry to hear he is leaving. He was always very efficient and professional in the years I was seeing him. He will be missed!
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1700965092
Joshua Embry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Embry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joshua Embry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
79 patients have reviewed Joshua Embry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Embry.
