Joshua Embry, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joshua Embry, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Cedar Park, TX. 

Joshua Embry works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Keloid
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydatidiform Mole Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratosis Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunscreen Allergy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2021
    Sorry to hear he is leaving. He was always very efficient and professional in the years I was seeing him. He will be missed!
    RWH — Jun 10, 2021
    About Joshua Embry, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700965092
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Embry, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Embry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Embry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Embry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Embry works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Joshua Embry’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Joshua Embry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Embry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Embry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Embry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

