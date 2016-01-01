Dr. Joshua Dwire, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Dwire, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Dwire, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in North Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Dwire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Josh D Dwire Psyd Pllc720 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 50, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 831-0788
- 2 5546 Camino Al Norte Ste 2-298, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Directions (702) 831-0788
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwire?
About Dr. Joshua Dwire, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598036493
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwire accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwire works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwire. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.