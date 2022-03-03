Dr. Joshua Downie, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Downie, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joshua Downie, MED is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Downie works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-1589
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downie?
Dr Downie is a 5 star The staff and returning calls and getting information or back with you is a 1 star terrible never communicate or call you back you get voice mail that is a joke
About Dr. Joshua Downie, MED
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1528215340
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of South Carolina
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downie works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Downie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.