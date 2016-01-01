Joshua Cochran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joshua Cochran, FNP-C
Joshua Cochran, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Hampton Clinic2301 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 330-9201
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538680087
Joshua Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.