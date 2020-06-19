See All Physicians Assistants in Buffalo, NY
Joshua Carpenter

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joshua Carpenter is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY. 

Joshua Carpenter works at Mobile Primary Care in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Physician Services Pllc
    40 La Riviere Dr Ste 140, Buffalo, NY 14202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 893-1010
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 19, 2020
    josh and his office have responded to ever time I have coontacted them.
    — Jun 19, 2020
    About Joshua Carpenter

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396190450
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Carpenter is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Carpenter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Carpenter works at Mobile Primary Care in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Joshua Carpenter’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Joshua Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

