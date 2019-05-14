See All Hospitalists in Charlotte, NC
Joshua Barnes, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Joshua Barnes, FNP

Hospital Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joshua Barnes, FNP is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Frontier School Of Midwery and Family Nursing and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Joshua Barnes works at Novant Health Surgical Wellness - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Surgical Wellness Charlotte
    1901 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1049

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joshua Barnes?

    May 14, 2019
    Josh took time to explain everything. He made my hospital stay so much better. I felt informed and he was sure to tell me go over the plans for the day everyday. Very caring and was happy to answer questions that I had.
    — May 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joshua Barnes, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Joshua Barnes, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joshua Barnes to family and friends

    Joshua Barnes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joshua Barnes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joshua Barnes, FNP.

    About Joshua Barnes, FNP

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962926964
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier School Of Midwery and Family Nursing
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joshua Barnes, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joshua Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joshua Barnes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joshua Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joshua Barnes works at Novant Health Surgical Wellness - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Joshua Barnes’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Joshua Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joshua Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joshua Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joshua Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.