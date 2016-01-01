Dr. Joshua Bakun, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Bakun, DC is a Chiropractor in Hazard, KY.
Fugate Family Chiropractic100 Veterans Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 Directions (606) 629-3176
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1265409312
Dr. Bakun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakun accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bakun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.