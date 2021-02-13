Dr. Joshua Baer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joshua Baer, OD
Overview
Dr. Joshua Baer, OD is an Optometrist in El Dorado Hills, CA.
Dr. Baer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joshua Baer Od Inc.3840 El Dorado Hills Blvd Ste 103, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 Directions (916) 618-4832
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baer?
Highly recommend Dr. Baer. Dr. Baer has his own practice in El Dorado Hills now. My husband and I have both followed him to his new practice. We have been his patients for many years since we moved to the area. He is always professional, knowledgeable, and patient. The old office was a little behind the times with some of their clerical processes and the front desk staff were sometimes rude. We tolerated that because Dr. Baer is so great. His new practice is efficient and modern and everyone is professional.
About Dr. Joshua Baer, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1881889137
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baer accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baer works at
Dr. Baer speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.