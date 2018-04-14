Josh Biesinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Josh Biesinger, LMFT
Overview
Josh Biesinger, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5667 S Redwood Rd Unit 5C, Salt Lake City, UT 84123 Directions (801) 755-8799
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Josh Biesinger?
Good sound advice, good listener, sees things accurately and clearly
About Josh Biesinger, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1093774101
Frequently Asked Questions
Josh Biesinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Josh Biesinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Josh Biesinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josh Biesinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josh Biesinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josh Biesinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.