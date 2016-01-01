Dr. Ridley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Josephine Ridley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Josephine Ridley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Ridley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Veterans Administration10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 791-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ridley?
About Dr. Josephine Ridley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033129994
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridley works at
Dr. Ridley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.