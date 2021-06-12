Josephine Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Josephine Olson, PA-C
Overview
Josephine Olson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Josephine Olson works at
Locations
Advanced Cosmetic Dermatology3400 Calloway Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 410-7546
- Aetna
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I see Josephine when she is here in Arroyo Grande once a month at Dr. Kunkel's office. I have her to thank for noticing the biopsy site that had been determined to be basal cell but to have clear edges. She did not like the looks of one edge. I ended up needing Mohs surgery. She is very thorough and gentle. She takes the time to explain things and is a good listener. Bakersfield is lucky to have her and I am grateful she travels to Arroyo Grande once a month.
About Josephine Olson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750691242
Frequently Asked Questions
Josephine Olson accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Josephine Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Josephine Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josephine Olson.
