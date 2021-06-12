See All Physicians Assistants in Bakersfield, CA
Josephine Olson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA. 

Josephine Olson works at Advanced Cosmetic Dermatology in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cosmetic Dermatology
    3400 Calloway Dr Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 410-7546
    • Aetna
    • Anthem

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Jun 12, 2021
    I see Josephine when she is here in Arroyo Grande once a month at Dr. Kunkel's office. I have her to thank for noticing the biopsy site that had been determined to be basal cell but to have clear edges. She did not like the looks of one edge. I ended up needing Mohs surgery. She is very thorough and gentle. She takes the time to explain things and is a good listener. Bakersfield is lucky to have her and I am grateful she travels to Arroyo Grande once a month.
    Polly Nelson — Jun 12, 2021
    About Josephine Olson, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1750691242
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Josephine Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Josephine Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Josephine Olson works at Advanced Cosmetic Dermatology in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Josephine Olson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Josephine Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josephine Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josephine Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josephine Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

