Dr. Hines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josephine Hines, PHD
Overview
Dr. Josephine Hines, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hamilton Square, NJ.
Locations
- 1 1700 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd Ste B5, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 586-1586
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Josephine Hines, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902994734
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hines accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines.
