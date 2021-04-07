Dr. Josephine Centore, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josephine Centore, DC
Overview
Dr. Josephine Centore, DC is a Chiropractor in North Bellmore, NY.
Dr. Centore works at
Locations
-
1
Centore Chiropractic2668 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 679-0900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Centore?
Dr. Centore is amazing. Always available and answers all your questions. I’ve been to other chiropractors and none have been able to adjust my neck but Dr. Jo gets it every time! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Josephine Centore, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639102668
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Centore accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Centore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Centore works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Centore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.