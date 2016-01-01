Joseph Whitfield Sr, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Whitfield Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Whitfield Sr, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joseph Whitfield Sr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Joseph Whitfield Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Specialists of Texas5440 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417 Directions (361) 452-1151Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Joseph Whitfield Sr, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265495683
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Whitfield Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Whitfield Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Whitfield Sr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Whitfield Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Whitfield Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Whitfield Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.