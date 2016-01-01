See All Physicians Assistants in Corpus Christi, TX
Joseph Whitfield Sr, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Joseph Whitfield Sr, PA is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Joseph Whitfield Sr works at Psychiatric Specialists of Texas in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Psychiatric Specialists of Texas
    5440 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 452-1151
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1265495683
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

