Joseph Weaver, NPP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joseph Weaver, NPP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mineola, NY. 

Joseph Weaver works at Winthrop Behavioral Health in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winthrop University Hospital
    222 Station Plz N Ste 350A, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-2691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Joseph Weaver, NPP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730601881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Weaver, NPP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Weaver works at Winthrop Behavioral Health in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Joseph Weaver’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Joseph Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Weaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Weaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Weaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.