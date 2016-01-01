Dr. Walrad Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Walrad Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Walrad Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Allen Park, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9845 Reeck Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 382-3080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walrad Jr?
About Dr. Joseph Walrad Jr, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1568471415
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walrad Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walrad Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Walrad Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walrad Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walrad Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walrad Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.