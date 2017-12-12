Joseph Tansek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Tansek, LMFT
Joseph Tansek, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting1777 Hamilton Ave Ste 2380, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 649-4007
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Joseph Tansek is a very knowledgeable and flexible therapist. He sees patients in the evenings, which is helpful for me. He only has a limited number of openings, yet when I E-mailed him with my situation, he recognized the urgency and found a slot for me. He has helped me a lot, over the past 1-1/2 years.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790926392
