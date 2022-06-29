Joseph Smith, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Smith, LPC
Overview
Joseph Smith, LPC is a Counselor in Cochran, GA.
Joseph Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Mental Wellness Center145 E Peacock St Rm 116, Cochran, GA 31014 Directions (478) 697-0543
Hospital Affiliations
- Bleckley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Smith?
Joey is an intelligent therapist who has a wide knowledge of psychological therapies. He shows the greatest respect and regard for his clients and their families and loved ones. He always goes beyond the extra mile to meet with all who need professional care with his sincere concern and loving support.
About Joseph Smith, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1144558891
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Smith works at
7 patients have reviewed Joseph Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.