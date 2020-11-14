Dr. Joseph Smith, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Smith, DNP
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Smith, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Dr. Smith works at
Seattle Vamc9177 Ridgetop Blvd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
I’m very happy with choosing him to be my doctor. He is very knowledgeable and very very friendly and understanding. I couldn’t be any happier with him being my doctor!
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1073091427
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
