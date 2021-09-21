Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shovlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD
Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA.
Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Clarks-Summit503 S STATE ST, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 587-5186
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best practitioner I have ever had! Besides his educational and publishing background, he is very attentive, professional and caring in his delivery of service. Dr. Shovelin follows up on every issue proactively which prevented serious issues from developing in my case.
About Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1518970623
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shovlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shovlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Shovlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shovlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shovlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shovlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.