Joseph Senesi, PA-C
Overview
Joseph Senesi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
South Texas Spinal Clinic PA9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Joseph Senesi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1952459620
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Senesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Senesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Senesi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Senesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Senesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Senesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.