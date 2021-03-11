See All Physicians Assistants in Saint Louis, MO
Joseph Scerba, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Joseph Scerba, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Iowa.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    845 N New Ballas Ct, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 983-4700
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2021
    really like dr scerba have a problem with scheduler. had to wait 10 days for appt for fractured elbow scheduler insisted it was not fractured so could wait.
    — Mar 11, 2021
    Photo: Joseph Scerba, PA-C
    About Joseph Scerba, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740217454
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Primary Care
