See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Joseph Sande, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Joseph Sande, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joseph Sande, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Joseph Sande works at PCP for Life in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
2 (5)
View Profile
Philana Boyd, FNP-C
Philana Boyd, FNP-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakewood Family Practice
    12015 Louetta Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-7272

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joseph Sande?

Dec 25, 2018
This man is extremely knowledgeable, talented, and caring as a provider. Moreover, he a a wonderful ?? heart for helping people. In fact, I told him that he must never move away. We are very happy with him.
Montgomery, TX — Dec 25, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joseph Sande, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Joseph Sande, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Sande to family and friends

Joseph Sande's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joseph Sande

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Sande, FNP.

About Joseph Sande, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003367970
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joseph Sande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Joseph Sande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joseph Sande has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Sande.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Sande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Sande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joseph Sande, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.