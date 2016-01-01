See All Chiropractors in Clarksville, IN
Joseph Rogers, CH Icon-share Share Profile

Joseph Rogers, CH

Chiropractic
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Joseph Rogers, CH is a Chiropractor in Clarksville, IN. 

Joseph Rogers works at Clarksville Spine & Rehabilitation in Clarksville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarksville Spine & Rehabilitation
    815 Eastern Blvd Ste 101, Clarksville, IN 47129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 418-3771
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joseph Rogers?

    Photo: Joseph Rogers, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Joseph Rogers, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Rogers to family and friends

    Joseph Rogers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joseph Rogers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Rogers, CH.

    About Joseph Rogers, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467541177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Rogers, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Rogers works at Clarksville Spine & Rehabilitation in Clarksville, IN. View the full address on Joseph Rogers’s profile.

    Joseph Rogers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joseph Rogers, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.