Joseph Poole, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Joseph Poole, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. 

Joseph Poole works at Southwest Care Center in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHRISTUS St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center
    5501 Herrera Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 913-3233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jim Anderson — Mar 24, 2020
    About Joseph Poole, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1457712549
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Poole, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Poole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Poole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Poole works at Southwest Care Center in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Joseph Poole’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Joseph Poole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Poole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Poole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Poole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

