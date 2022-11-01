Dr. Joseph Pirman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Pirman, OD
Dr. Joseph Pirman, OD is an Optometrist in Tallmadge, OH. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Novus Clinic518 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278 Directions (234) 200-0408
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been seeing Dr Pirman for about 8 years now and have no complaints. He's always informative, helpful, and seems to truly care about the well-being of his patients.
About Dr. Joseph Pirman, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Dr. Pirman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pirman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirman.
