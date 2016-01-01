Dr. Joseph Perino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Perino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Perino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Islip, NY.
Dr. Perino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Islip Professional Center499 Islip Ave, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 277-8618
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perino?
About Dr. Joseph Perino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356408025
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perino accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perino works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.