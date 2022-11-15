See All Psychologists in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Joseph Pedoto, PHD

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Pedoto, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Montclair, NJ. 

Dr. Pedoto works at Dr Joseph P Pedoto LLC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Joseph P Pedoto LLC
    605 Bloomfield Ave Ste 7, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 783-7772
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2022
    Dr. Pedoto is one of the most compassionate and friendly guys you will ever meet. I started seeing him due to a tragic death that really effected me deeply. Dr. Pedoto helped me tremendously through this terrible time and continued to help me for two more years through other life issues that we all experience such as marital issues, sick family members and work stress. I can not say enough good things about this fine man. I spent my whole life thinking reaching out for help was weakness and bottled everything up. Please do not think like me and take the steps to make your life better. You will find success with Dr P.
    About Dr. Joseph Pedoto, PHD

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093868135
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • St Peters University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Pedoto, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedoto works at Dr Joseph P Pedoto LLC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pedoto’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedoto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedoto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

