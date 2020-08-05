See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD

Optometry
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Olish Jr works at Costco Pharmacy #738 in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peggy Koop, OD
Dr. Peggy Koop, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD
Dr. Kacey Gilford, OD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD
Dr. Timothy Bradshaw, OD
8 (279)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #738
    2450 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 482-1200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olish Jr?

    Aug 05, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Olish for many years--started when he was in Metrocenter. He is very thorough and explains everything. It became more convenient for me when the Costco store opened and Dr. Olish moved his office there.
    — Aug 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olish Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Olish Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olish Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD.

    About Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952522492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olish Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olish Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olish Jr works at Costco Pharmacy #738 in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Olish Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Olish Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olish Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olish Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olish Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.