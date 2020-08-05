Dr. Olish Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD
Dr. Joseph Olish Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Phoenix, AZ.
Costco Pharmacy #7382450 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (602) 482-1200
- Aetna
I have been going to Dr. Olish for many years--started when he was in Metrocenter. He is very thorough and explains everything. It became more convenient for me when the Costco store opened and Dr. Olish moved his office there.
- Optometry
- English
- 1952522492
Dr. Olish Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olish Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Olish Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olish Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olish Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olish Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.