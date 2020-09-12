Joseph Mintz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Mintz, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Joseph Mintz, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Joseph Mintz works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7813
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Mintz?
Wonderful, he is really trying to help find out my heart issue. Very thorough.
About Joseph Mintz, PA-C
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1376925214
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Mintz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Mintz accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Mintz works at
2 patients have reviewed Joseph Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.