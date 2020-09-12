See All Cardiologists in Winston Salem, NC
Joseph Mintz, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Joseph Mintz works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem
    186 KIMEL PARK DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7813
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 12, 2020
    Wonderful, he is really trying to help find out my heart issue. Very thorough.
    Michelle crouse — Sep 12, 2020
    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376925214
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Joseph Mintz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Mintz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Mintz works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Joseph Mintz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Joseph Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Mintz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

