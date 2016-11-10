Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mele Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Mele Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph A Mele Jr Dc PC55 Old Clairton Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 653-5333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mele Jr?
I've been going to dr. Joe for about 11yrs. He is the best. I wouldn't go to another chiropractor!!! Dr Joe goes above and beyond to help your pain and even tries to with other health problems that he can't fix.
About Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639111727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mele Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mele Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mele Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mele Jr works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mele Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mele Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mele Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mele Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.