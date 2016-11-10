See All Chiropractors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Mele Jr works at Joseph A Mele Jr Chiropractic Office in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A Mele Jr Dc PC
    55 Old Clairton Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 653-5333
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2016
    I've been going to dr. Joe for about 11yrs. He is the best. I wouldn't go to another chiropractor!!! Dr Joe goes above and beyond to help your pain and even tries to with other health problems that he can't fix.
    Pittsburgh, PA — Nov 10, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639111727
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Mele Jr, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mele Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mele Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mele Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mele Jr works at Joseph A Mele Jr Chiropractic Office in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mele Jr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mele Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mele Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mele Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mele Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

