Joseph Mascenik, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Joseph Mascenik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Joseph Mascenik works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF HOLLYWOOD in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Physicians of Florida
    2488 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-9191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Joseph Mascenik, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982870606
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Mascenik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Mascenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Mascenik works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF HOLLYWOOD in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Joseph Mascenik’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Joseph Mascenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Mascenik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Mascenik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Mascenik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

