Dr. Joseph Marchionna, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marchionna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Marchionna, OD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Marchionna, OD is an Optometrist in Salinas, CA.
Dr. Marchionna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph J. Marchionna Od and Michael Delapena Od A Poc419 E Romie Ln, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-3331
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marchionna?
About Dr. Joseph Marchionna, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1952483836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marchionna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marchionna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marchionna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marchionna works at
Dr. Marchionna speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marchionna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marchionna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marchionna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marchionna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.