Joseph Lucas, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Joseph Lucas, LPC is a Counselor in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Joseph Lucas works at Advanced Counseling and Testing Solutions, LLC in Lancaster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Counseling and Testing Solutions, LLC
    2121 Oregon Pike # 201, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 208-6599

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Joseph Lucas, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285951459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duquesne University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Lucas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Lucas works at Advanced Counseling and Testing Solutions, LLC in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Joseph Lucas’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Joseph Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

