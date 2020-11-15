Dr. Joseph Ledford, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ledford, OD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ledford, OD is an Optometrist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Ledford works at
Locations
-
1
Inlet Eye Associates640 Morse Ave Unit 11, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-8096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Opticare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ledford?
I am a nurse and I would recommend him to everyone. Very professional, patient and most importantly he explains things and talks to you not at you. Also loved his sense of humor.
About Dr. Joseph Ledford, OD
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1497060859
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Illinois College of Optometry
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ledford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ledford accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ledford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ledford works at
Dr. Ledford speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ledford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ledford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ledford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ledford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.