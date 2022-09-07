Overview

Dr. Joseph Kennell, PHD is a Psychologist in Williamstown, WV. They specialize in Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Kennell works at Joseph Kennell, PhD, PLLC in Williamstown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.