Dr. Joseph Kennell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kennell, PHD is a Psychologist in Williamstown, WV. They specialize in Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Kennell works at
Locations
Safe Harbor Mental Health100 Wood Duck Ln, Williamstown, WV 26187 Directions (304) 375-8800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I confess I was nervous for my cognitive evaluation. Dr. Kennel took that into consideration. We had a nice chat and the evaluation went better than I anticipated. I appreciate his professionalism, his honesty, and his empathy.
About Dr. Joseph Kennell, PHD
- Psychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northport VA Medical Center
- Bowling Green State University
- Mount Vernon Nazarene College
Dr. Kennell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.