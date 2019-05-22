See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Joseph James, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Joseph James, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Joseph James works at Family Medical Center, Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maya Physical Therapy & Wellness Centre
    1150 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 616-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2019
    He is the best.. very thoughtful and considerate of his patients wants and feelings. The staff is very personable and encouraging. I love this medical center, they are the best!!!
    — May 22, 2019
    Photo: Joseph James, ARNP
    About Joseph James, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1447310206
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

