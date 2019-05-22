Overview

Joseph James, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.



Joseph James works at Family Medical Center, Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.