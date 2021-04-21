See All Chiropractors in Lenexa, KS
Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC

Chiropractic
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC is a Chiropractor in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.

Dr. Hugunin works at Spine Kansas City in Lenexa, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Kansas City
    15545 W 87th Street Pkwy Ste 1, Lenexa, KS 66219 (913) 735-7093
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Spine Chiropractic
    10880 Benson Dr Ste 2350, Overland Park, KS 66210 (913) 735-7093

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Chiropractic Subluxation Adjustments
Cluster Headache
Elbow Pain
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Lower Back Injuries
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Thoracic Disorders
Whiplash
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Wrist Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 21, 2021
    Joe is the best body work I've ever had done in 30 years - He's life saver. He knows a multitude of body work approaches and is an expert in all of them. Chiropractic work, deep tissue work, fascia work, muscle release and active stretching - I can't recommend him enough!
    Matt Otto — Apr 21, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386750230
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
    • Rockhurst University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hugunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hugunin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hugunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugunin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugunin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hugunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hugunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

